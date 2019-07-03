Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Wright County Crash

OTSEGO -- A Sauk Rapids man is hurt after crashing his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Highway 101 near 90th Street Northeast in Otsego.

The patrol says 26-year-old Tyler Diederich was heading north when he went off the roadway to the east, crossed the on-ramp and continued off the road into a retaining wall.

Diederich was taken to Centra Care in Monticello for non-life threatening injuries.