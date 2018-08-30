Sauk Rapids Man Hurt In Plane Crash

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids man was hurt in a plane crash Wednesday night. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says deputies responded to the crash in Minden Township, just east of Sauk Rapids, at about 6:00 p.m.

A fan powered parachute style aircraft had crashed into a tree on private property in the 3600 block of 25th Street Northeast. First responders found the still-occupied plane suspended in a tree about 50 feet in the air.

The pilot, 71-year-old Roger Violet of Sauk Rapids, was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies learned the crash happened just after Violet had lifted off from the ground near the crash site.