Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Stearns County Crash

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A Sauk Rapids man is dead after crashing his pickup near Freeport Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office identifies the driver as 91-year-old Donald Pflipsen.

Dispatchers got a call just after 11:30 p.m. from a man who said his daughter was driving home along County Road 11 about three miles north of Freeport when she saw headlights in a field. The man said he went to check on the scene and found a pickup on its roof and an unresponsive man inside.

Freeport Fire and Rescue extricated Pflipsen and began life-saving efforts. Pflipsen was brought to Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says Pflipsen left the roadway after negotiating a sharp curve near Woodview Road, hit a field approach, went airborne and landed on the roof.