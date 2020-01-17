Sauk Rapids Declares Snow Emergency

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has declared a snow emergency.

The city's public works department says, because we have received a Winter Storm Warning prediction of four or more inches of snow, a snow emergency declaration has been issued starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

It will be in effect for a minimum of seven hours.

They say, depending on the intensity of the storm, another snow emergency could be declared on Sunday.

During a snow emergency parking regulations are enforced and towing of illegally parked vehicles will begin immediately at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.