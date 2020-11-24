Sauk Rapids Closing City Facilities to the Public

SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is closing public access to city facilities starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday. This includes the Public Works Facility and the Government Center.

The closures are in effect until further notice.

Essential public safety services will continue while public works employees will serve the community via phone and email.

The city says it is their goal to react to the COVID-19 events with responsibility, not panic.