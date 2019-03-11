Sauk Rapids City Council Selects New Member

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has a new city council member. During Monday night's meeting, the four current council members voted to approve the appointment of Dottie Seamans to fill the vacant seat, which was created when Steve Heinen was elected to the Benton County Board of Commissioners in November.

Seamans was previously on the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board for 17 years and has served on a number of boards and commissions.

She says she applied for the position because she is proud of where she lives.

I'm looking forward to help shape the community. I love Sauk Rapids and I brag about us all the time.

Seamans says, as a city council member, she wants to see intentional growth for Sauk Rapids, and she'd like it to be more of a destination city.

Let's bring businesses into Sauk Rapids that make it a destination. Make a reason why people come to Sauk Rapids. The park that they talked about, I think that's going to be a great asset to the community. It's going to bring people here.

Seamans will be officially sworn-in at the next Sauk Rapids City Council meeting.