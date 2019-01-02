Nine People Interested in Open Sauk Rapids Council Seat

SAUK RAPIDS -- Nine Sauk Rapids residents have thrown their hat into the ring to fill an open city council seat.

The people who have submitted a letter of interest to the city are: Bryan Anderson , Carol Rupar , Ryan Meyer , Daniel Legatt , Gerald Kaeter , Dottie Seamans , Bryan Kosidowski , Hannah Fehr , and Jay Olson .

The city council has not set an interview date yet.

They are looking to fill an open seat due to current council member Steve Heinen being elected to the Benton County Board of Commissioners during the November election.