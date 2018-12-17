4 People Have Applied So Far for Open Sauk Rapids Council Seat

SAUK RAPIDS -- If you're interested in becoming a Sauk Rapids city council member, you have until the end of this week to get your application in.

The city needs to fill a seat being vacated by Steve Heinen . He's resigning to become a Benton County Commissioner.

So far four people have applied to fill the position.

If you want to apply, you need to get your letter of interest in to the Sauk Rapids Government Center by 4:30 p.m. Friday. The city council will then select some of the candidates to be interviewed. More information about the application process can be found on the city's website .