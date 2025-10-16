SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids could be a hub of athletic activity as the city and the school district have joined forces to create a multi-sport athletic complex.

The city has approved funding to add gym space to the new Early Childhood Center that the school is building.

In this campus area, between the high school and the early childhood center, we could potentially have seven gyms that are accessible not only for our kids to use during the day but also for our community and for tournaments.

Additionally, the school district is building a new outdoor athletic field, and the city is creating a new Little League Baseball field complex, both next to the high school. Two new practice fields are also part of the project in Mayhew Creek Park.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says all of these facilities will bring teams and families to the community.

So, for 12 months out of the year, there will be opportunities for things to happen here. You're right; it becomes an economic engine for the community as well.

Bergstrom says he's hoping to host section and regional tournaments in the future.

The city is using half-cent sales tax dollars and community partnerships - including Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball - to help pay for its amenities in Mayhew Creek Park. The school district's new facilities were approved by the voters earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the school district unveiled the designs for the ECFE building and the athletic complex. Bergstrom says community feedback has included questions on where the stadium is going to sit and what kind of seating it will have.