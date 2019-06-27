Sauk Centre Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash

OSAKIS -- A Sauk Centre woman is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Todd County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before noon near Osakis. The Minnesota State Patrol says 75-year-old William Lehn, of Sauk Rapids, had exited westbound I-94 onto the Oak Street Ramp, he then crossed Oak Street trying to get back on the interstate and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 75-year-old Karen Hustoft was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lehn was not hurt.