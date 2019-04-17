Sauk Centre Shed Fire Causes $100,000 in Damages

SAUK CENTRE -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire in Sauk Centre Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the 40245 380th Street in Getty Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says the homeowners, 43-year-old Jamey Groetsch and 34-year-old Shannon Groetsch both of Sauk Centre, reported their pole shed was fully engulfed.

The shed had a motorcycle, a skid loader, a bucket truck, various personal items and miscellaneous items inside.

Soyka says the fire cause roughly $100,000 in damage and the shed was a total loss.

It's believed a heat lamp was the cause of the fire.