Sauk Centre Man Sentenced on Statutory Rape Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has been sentenced on a criminal sexual conduct charge after getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.

Court records show 26-year-old Gage McCurley had sexual intercourse with the girl twice in a parked car in Sauk Centre.

A Stearns County judge sentenced McCurley to a stayed sentence of three years in prison. He gets credit for serving 50 days in jail and will be on probation for five years.

McCurley pleaded guilty in March to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between 14-15-years-old and being more than two years older than the victim.

The mother of the girl contacted the police after learning the girl was pregnant and that McCurley is the father.

Court records show McCurley knew the girl is 14 and that she was pregnant.

Officers searched the child's cell phone and discovered several messages between the two which referenced the pregnancy and McCurley facing jail time.

