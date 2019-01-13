SAUK CENTRE -- A 33-year-old Sauk Centre man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre.

A Trooper says a car was heading south when it swerved into the northbound lane and was struck by a pickup. The car then went into the ditch and hit two trees. The pickup tipped over onto its side.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash. He has been identified as 33-year-old Christopher Stiles of Sauk Centre.

The driver of the pickup was 30-year-old Kerri Beckermann of Sauk Centre. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.