Sauk Centre Man Hurt in Mowing Accident

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man was hurt when the mower he was driving rolled over on to him. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Sauk Centre Township.

Sixty-eight-year-old David Anderson was mowing his lawn with a Cub Cadet riding lawn mower and as he made a turn to go around a culvert the machine sank into the soft ground. Anderson was forced from the seat. The mower shut off and continued to roll to the right which pinned his legs underneath. A neighbor drove by and helped get the mower off Anderson.

He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.