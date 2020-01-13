Sauk Centre Man Arrested After Standoff With Police

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man was arrested after a standoff with police. The incident began after officers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her husband earlier in the morning.

The suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Kellen, was making threatening statements and there was also a nine-year-old inside with him. Negotiations between Kellen and officers started and the boy was released at about noon.

Authorities say Kellen did fire a shot out of the home, but no one was hurt.

At about 2:40 p.m. the surrendered and was arrested.

Police used a search warrant and found a loaded handgun and recovered spent casing in the kitchen.

Kellen was taken to Stearns County Jail and booked on charges of terroristic threats, domestic assault and assault.

The woman and the boy were not hurt.