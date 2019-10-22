Man Jailed for Fighting With Police Officers

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is jailed after an altercation with police officers Friday.

According to charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 21-year-old Tristin Lene-Johnson was wanted on an arrest warrant when he was spotted by police walking on the Lake Wobegon Trail in Sauk Centre.

Court records allege Lene-Johnson refused an officer's commands to stop and take his hands out of his pockets. Lene-Johnson is accused of turning and pointing a handgun at the two officers.

One of the officers heard a clicking noise like the trigger was being pulled. That officer then deployed their taser and Lene-Johnson fell to the ground.

One of the taser's prongs came free and stunned one of the officers. Lene-Johnson then regained his footing and allegedly began swinging and punching at them.

Police were finally able to subdue Lene-Johnson and recover a BB-gun handgun at the scene.

Lene-Johnson is charged with two felony counts of 4th-degree assault of a police officer and two felony counts of threats of violence.

