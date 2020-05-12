Sauk Centre Man Charged With Assaulting a State Trooper

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man accused of shoplifting merchandise from a gas station now faces a felony charge of assaulting a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper.

Sauk Centre Police were called to the Holiday store Sunday on a report of a shoplifter.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted and found 22-year-old Tristin Lene-Johnson just blocks away from the store. As troopers went to confront Lene-Johnson, court records show he began rummaging in his right jacket pocket before turning and advancing toward one of the officers.

Three troopers went to restrain Lene-Johnson and he began flailing his arms in an effort to avoid being handcuffed.

Court records show the troopers thought he may have a weapon and forcibly brought Lene-Johnson to the ground. He refused to give up his arms and was tased.

Police say they found a knife in the jacket pocket.

One of the officers suffered injuries to her knees and hands.

Lene-Johnson is currently on probation for 4th-degree assault after threatening officers with a replica handgun last year.