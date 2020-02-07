Person Airlifted After Head On Crash With School Bus

SAUK CENTRE -- One person was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after their car crashed head-on into a school bus.

The Sauk Centre Police Department says the crashed happened just after 7:00 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Ash Street South.

The school bus was only occupied by the driver, who was not hurt.

The driver of the car was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre before being airlifted to St. Cloud.

No names or information about the people involved have been released yet.