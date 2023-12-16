Saturday Morning’s Snow Totals Around Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday's rain transitioned over to snow early Saturday morning.
Some of the snow totals around central Minnesota:
Luxemburg - 2"
St. Stephen - 1.9"
Eden Valley - 1.7"
Motley - 1.5"
Pine River - 1.5"
Kimball - 1.5"
St. Augusta - 1.5"
Belgrade - 1.5"
Paynesville - 1.5"
St. Cloud - 1.3"
With highs close to 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday this latest round of snow will be gone before we know it.
St. Cloud has now had about 2.9 inches of snow so far in December. We've had about 5.5 inches so far this season. Normally we'd have about 12.5 inches of snow by this point in the season.
Get our free mobile app
By the way, last year at this point, we already had 20.5 inches of snow.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Minnesota
- 25th Anniversary of Downtown St. Cloud Gas Explosion
- St. Cloud Community Ed Class Cooks Up Fun in the Kitchen
- Salvation Army Asking for Help After Fire Shuts Down Shelter
- St. Cloud, Waite Park Approve 10 Year Fire Response Agreement
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world.
Gallery Credit: Stacker