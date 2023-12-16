Saturday Morning’s Snow Totals Around Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday's rain transitioned over to snow early Saturday morning.

Some of the snow totals around central Minnesota:

Luxemburg - 2"

St. Stephen - 1.9"

Eden Valley - 1.7"

Motley - 1.5"

Pine River - 1.5"

Kimball - 1.5"

St. Augusta - 1.5"

Belgrade - 1.5"

Paynesville - 1.5"

St. Cloud - 1.3"

With highs close to 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday this latest round of snow will be gone before we know it.

St. Cloud has now had about 2.9 inches of snow so far in December. We've had about 5.5 inches so far this season. Normally we'd have about 12.5 inches of snow by this point in the season.

By the way, last year at this point, we already had 20.5 inches of snow.

