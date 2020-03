Former Sartell hockey standout Connor Kalthoff was named Top Defenseman of the Superior International Junior Hockey League. Kalthoff is a 2019 graduate of Sartell High School.

Playing with the Thief River Falls Norskies this season, Kalthoff posted 13 goals and 35 assists in 48 games played. Six of his goals came on the power play, while three were game-winning tallies.