Sartell-St. Stephen Board Selects Next Superintendent

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has voted unanimously to select Michael Rivard as the district's next superintendent.

The school board will now be conducting contract negotiations with Rivard and a contract is expected to be approved at their next regular board meeting on Monday.

The pending start date for Rivard will be July 1st. He is currently the assistant superintendent for the St. Cloud Area School District.

Get our free mobile app

The contract for Tom Lee the interim superintendent will expire on June 30th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES