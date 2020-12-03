Sartell School District Wants Your Feedback On Equity With Survey

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district wants to hear your thoughts when it comes to addressing educational equity within their schools.

Back in September, the district hired Equity Alliance MN to conduct an Equity Audit to research and develop plans to provide equitable education for all students.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the organization's equity surveys are the first steps in identifying how students, staff and the community feel when it comes to racist and other discriminatory issues within the Sartell-St. Stephen school system.

We're not trying to make any sort of partisan statement one way or the other. We want to make sure our kids, as they move through our system and then into the real world, that we've adequately prepared them for what they're going to experience.

All survey questions are optional and your answers are confidential.

He says they understand the world is changing and want as many voices as they can get to help identify root causes and develop strategies for systemic change for all students.

We got to be on the cutting edge of making sure we are doing what's best for our kids. That's our goal here, how do we make this work. It's not going to be a knee jerk reaction, we're going to try and respond in the most appropriate ways.

Schwiebert says once the surveys are completed, Equity Alliance will review the data, present it to the board and discuss what actions to take.

The online survey will begin Monday and remain open through December 21st.