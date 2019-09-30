Sartell School District to Hold Levy Information Sessions

SARTELL -- Voters in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district can learn more about the operational levy ballot question being asked on November 5th.

A series of information sessions are being held throughout October for residents to talk with District staff, ask questions and learn more about the operational levy.

The school district is asking residents to revoke the existing referendum and replace it with a new larger one.

Levy Information Sessions will be held on:

- October 1st at Pine Meadow Elementary at 7:00 p.m.

- October 2nd at St. Stephen City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

- October 7th at Oak Ridge Elementary at 7:00 p.m.

- October 9th at Sartell High School at 7:00 p.m.

- October 23rd at Sartell Middle School at 7:00 p.m.

- October 24th at the Sartell Community Center at 9:00 a.m.

This year's levy question would raise $1.77 million a year for 10 years.

Voters rejected last November's levy question by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin. Last November's question would have raised property taxes on a $200,000 home by $165 a year, this year's question would raise them by $148.

