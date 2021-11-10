Sartell School District Holding Veterans Day Assemblies

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district will be honoring area Veterans Thursday.

The district is holding two community assemblies inside the Sartell middle school main gym.

The event will feature a special presentation by the Quilts of Honor organization as well as keynote speaker Shaun Meling, who is a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard and Sartell parent.

State Senator Jeff Howe, State Representative Tim O'Driscoll and Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum will also be in attendance.

The Veterans Day assemblies will be held at 1:45 p.m. and again at 2:45 p.m. and all Veterans are invited.