SARTELL -- Several Sartell roadways has been temporarily closed.

Sartell officials say Benton Drive North from Scenic Drive to 8th Street has standing water due to Thursday night's heavy rainfall.

The road will remain closed until the water levels have subsided.

Friday afternoon Sartell officials said water levels have increased at the intersection of Pinecone Road and 2 1/2 Street in front of City Hall.

Access to Grizzly Lane from 13th Avenue North is also blocked until water levels reduce. Sartell police say while most of 13th Avenue is still accessible, but please access Grizzly Lane from 19th Avenue North. Multiple vehicle have been reported getting stuck in standing water.

MnDOT says there is also water over the road on Hwy 22, just south of Richmond, Stearns County crews are monitoring the situation. You're asked to drive with caution.

We officially had 2.03 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. It broke the record for the date which was 1.31 inches back in 1999.