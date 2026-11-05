SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You can sample your way through the store while you do your grocery shopping this weekend.

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Coborn's and Cash Wise locations throughout the St. Cloud area will host special holiday events featuring food samples, seasonal savings, and a chance to meet some local makers and producers.

This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., it's Coborn's for the Holidays and Cash Wise has Taste of the Holidays.

Coborn's has relationships with Minnesota makers, creating space on its shelves for more than 2,000 local items. During the events on Saturday, select local partners will be on-site at St. Cloud area locations.

"Mr. Aloha," created by former Minnesota Vikings player Esera Tuaolo, has Teriyaki Sauce and Coconut Yum Yum Sauce. He'll be sampling his sauces at Coborn's in Sartell on Pinecone Road.

"Kinder Coffee" is a specialty coffee roaster that sources and roasts coffee in small batches. They'll be sampling their coffee at Coborn's in St. Joseph.

"Sota Seedz," based in Kimball, is backed by parent company Green Fox in Kimball. They produce organic sunflower seeds. You can sample them at Coborn's in St. Cloud on Cooper and Cash Wise in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

"Manea's Meats" has been a Sauk Rapids staple since 1975. Their 4 Brothers Meat line will be sampled at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids and in Sartell on Pinecone Road.

Businesses, big or small, interested in exploring opportunities to bring their products to store shelves are encouraged to complete the local vendor interest form on both retailers' websites.