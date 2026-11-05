UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are honoring veterans and their families all month long.

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.

The month was established in the United States 30 years ago, back in 1996.

Parade on Sunday

The City of St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Metro Vets are hosting a Veterans Day Parade this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. It will be in downtown St. Cloud on West St. Germain Street from 9th Avenue to 5th Avenue.

Veterans Day on Wednesday

Veterans Day is on Wednesday, November 11th. It is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring everyone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

A Veterans Day Ceremony is on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Auditorium - Building 8.

Many businesses offer discounts and deals for veterans on Veterans Day.