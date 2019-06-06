Sartell Ready for their 27th Annual SummerFest

SARTELL -- The 27th annual Sartell SummerFest is this weekend.

Friday you can take a historical tour of the city. The tours will leave the community center at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. They are free but due to limited space, you need to sign-up ahead of time. Call Ann at 258-7324.

Saturday's events kick-off with the grand day parade at 10:00 a.m. Spokesman Jason Mathiason says they have eight marching bands lined-up for the parade.

I remember years ago we were having a hard time getting marching bands to come in, and now we're having to turn bands away just because we don't want the parade to get too long. We have a lot of them that come back year after year, they've been with us a number of years, so we give them the first right to come back.

The parade travels up Riverside Avenue from Sartell Street to 7th Street North and ends at the middle school.

After the parade, free food and games for the kids will be outside Bernick's Arena from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

A street dance will be at Great River Bowl and Partners Pub starting at 5:00 p.m. with the bands Radio Nation and DiamondBack. There's fireworks at 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.