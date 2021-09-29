Sartell Public Safety Open House Set for October 9th

Sartell is planning a Fire Department and Public Safety open house for Saturday October 9th from 1-4 p.m. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they moved the event from a traditional Thursday night to Saturday afternoon to allow for more of the public to attend. A state patrol helicopter is scheduled to come in and land, a kitchen fire demonstration will take place with other activities planned. Fitzthum says this is a family friendly event. He says they couldn't hold an open house in 2020 due to the pandemic to show off the new $13 Million public safety facility so they are doing it next week on Fire Safety Prevention week. He also says kindergartners in Sartell will get a tour of the facility next week.

Sartell's city council made the decision to move the basketball sport court located in the Wild's neighborhood park to Pinecone Central Park a few weeks ago. Mayor Fitzthum says this was a tough decision for the council to make considering the financial impact of moving the court but he says was it was the right decision for the integrity of the small neighborhood park in the Wilds. Fitzthum says the court wasn't well suited for the quiet neighborhood but will be better suited for Pinecone Central Park. The total cost to move the sport court is approximately $40 thousand dollars. The cost involves the labor of picking up the tiles, an excavator would need to come in and take out the asphalt, put in a new pad at Pinecone Central Park, set the court and install the basketball hoops.

In place of the basketball sport court at the park in the Wilds neighborhood will be replaced with grass that will be reseeded in the spring. He says that park is also due for updated play equipment.

Listen to my full conversation with Mayor Ryan Fitzthum below.