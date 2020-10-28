Sartell Excited About Future Road Improvements [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the $5.5 Million in bonding dollars going to Sartell road improvements should help spur commercial development in the Sartell Medical campus area and improve access to the Sartell Community Center. Fitzthum was able to resent checks to qualifying businesses with CARES dollars earlier this month. He says he felt it was important to present this checks in person. He says more CARES dollars are available and those interested should act before Friday.

The election will take place next Tuesday. Mayor Fitzthum says Sartell will make sure polling places are safe and available for those wanting to vote in person. He says he and the City Council continues to work to make sure taxes in Sartell remain flat for 2021. He expects more information on that within the next 1 to 2 months.

Mayor Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.