Sartell’s Fitzthum Gives Update on Old Mill Site Development

The city of Sartell has assumed ownership of the old paper mill site along the river in Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicates they are in the process of phase 2 testing which tests what is underneath the surface and what it will take from a soil correction to redevelop that site. Fitzthum expects that study to be complete in September. He says from a usability and walking standpoint the site needs to have debris cleaned up for the public to walk around there. The area is currently fenced off. Fitzthum says there is no current timeline as to when the debris will be cleaned up. He suspects in early 2024 the area will be safe to use.

The next big step for the paper mill site will be when will it be ready for sale. Fitzthum says "that is the multi-Million dollar question". He expects the city will have a vision for that property sometime between November of this year and January of next year. Fitzthum indicates when the city council approves the plan for the site it will be ready for sale in early 2024. He says they want to make sure they do this right because they have one shot at it. The 57 acre site will include some park land and trail access along the river. Fitzthum also expects commercial and possibly housing opportunities.

Road construction work on 19th Avenue South in Sartell is wrapping up. He says everything is on schedule for the completion of the project. Fitzthum indicates crews plan to put in curbing as early as next week. He expects the project to be wrapped up by the time school starts.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.