Sartell Police Report Christmas Decoration Thefts

SARTELL -- Sartell police say the Grinch is up to no good again.

Police say they've had several calls about someone stealing inflatable Christmas decorations in the Celebration Circle area.

Sartell police say often times residents don't report these types of crimes as they believe they are bothering authorities with these minor issues.

Authorities say you should never hesitate to call and report any issues within your neighborhood so they can provide extra patrol to help prevent any property damage or theft.

Sartell police are also reminding you to take extra care when it comes to having mail and packages delivered to your doorstep as this time of year usually comes with an increase in package thefts.