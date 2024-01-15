Sartell Police Investigating After Mailbox Blown Up

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police are looking for the person responsible for blowing up a mailbox.

They say the incident happened Sunday night in the 500 block of 13th Avenue North.

No one was hurt. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

They are asking for any residents in that area who have video surveillance or ring type camera footage to contact them.

