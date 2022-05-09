Sartell Planning to Sell Old Ladder Fire Truck to Glenwood

SARTELL -- With Sartell's new platform fire truck in service, the city plans to sell their old ladder truck.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a purchase agreement to sell the truck to the city of Glenwood.

Get our free mobile app

Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says they have explored all options and believe selling the truck to another city is the best decision.

The sale price would be $105,000 and go into the Fire Department's Equipment Fund.

The 75-foot ladder truck has been part of the Sartell Fire Department's fleet since 1999.