Sartell Man Sentenced on Swindling, Check Forgery Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell man who pleaded guilty to defrauding homeowners and check forgery has been sentenced in Stearns County District Court.

In a check forgery case, 43-year-old Travis Peterlin bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars. He was given an 18-month stayed sentence.

In a theft-by-swindle case, Peterlin took down payments for a couple's bathroom remodel but never did the work. Peterlin was given a stayed prison sentence of one year and one day. He must serve a 90-day jail sentence either through work release or electronic home monitoring.

If Peterlin pays $30,000 of the more than $77,000 in restitution before the end of June, 45 days of his jail sentence will be vacated.

Peterlin faces additional charges in Isanti County, Sherburne County, and Hennepin County.

For more on the remaining charges, click here.

