Sartell Holding Public Hearing on County Road 1 Improvements

SARTELL -- Stearns County and Sartell officials want your feedback on a major road construction project.

During Monday's Sartell city council meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the reconstruction of County Road 1 from Sartell Street to 12th Street North.

The preliminary assessment hearing is the next phase in conjunction with the county's planned improvements for the road.

Proposed improvements include sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, sidewalks, trail, lighting, and riverbank restoration.

The total cost of the project is over $12-million, which will be split between Stearns County ($5-million) and Sartell ($7.4-million).

The project is expected to begin next year.