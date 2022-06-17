Sartell City Staff Taking Over Operations of Community Center

SARTELL -- As the city of Sartell continues to create their own Parks Department, some changes are coming to the current Community Center Operations Agreement.

Sartell Community Education has been handling the daily operations at the Community Center since 2019.

Get our free mobile app

City staff and Sartell-St. Stephen School District staff have been reviewing the current agreement and determined school staff have been spending a majority of their time on city tasks related to operating the community center.

City Administrator Anna Gruber says as the parks/rec department grows, it was determined it would be best to have city staff in charge of community center operations.

We've seen a great increase in the number of tournaments and visitors to our facilities. With the community center is not just programming and usage of the facility, but also the membership aspect for our residents. So we are trying to work on goals with that as we develop our 2023 goal setting process which will take place this September.

The current Community Education Director would relocated to a school building and operate Community Education from the school.

Gruber says the plan would be to replace the two current school district employees at the community center with two Engagement Specialists employed by the city.

She says those positions would coordinate all scheduling of facilities for the city and school district rec spaces, work with the Senior groups, schedule building attendants and assist with Community Education duties as needed.

The move would save roughly $19,000 which would go into the city's general fund.

The City plans to continue to work closely with Community Education and continue the great partnership they've created.

A timeline for when this change over happens is still to be determined.