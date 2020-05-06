Sartell Author Finalist for Midwest Book Awards

SARTELL -- Sartell author Kelly Radi is getting some nice recognition for her latest book. "Wonder-FULL: Activate Your Inner Superpowers (No Cape Required) was published in August. It was recently named one of three finalists for the Midwest Book Awards in the inspirational category.

Radi says she wrote the book for women of all ages, from teens comparing themselves to unrealistic images, to young women crumbling under the pressure of career aspirations, to moms trying to create a Pinterest-worthy lifestyle, to retired women looking for meaning and validation.

Radi says she interviewed 100 women for the book. She describes it as an easy read that could take only an hour if you wish. She calls it a "thought book", not a "workbook".

The 30th annual Midwest Book Awards were open to books published and copyrighted in 2019 in the 12-state Midwestern region.

Winners will be announced on June 27th.

This is Radi's second book, her first book, "Out to Sea: A Parents' Survival Guide to the Freshman Voyage" earned a Gold Award in the 2016 Family/Parenting category.