Sartell 14AAA Baseball Update – June 23rd, 2023

SARTELL 14AAA 7 ELK RIVER 14AAA 4

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Sartell 14AAA team defeated the Elk River 14AAA crews, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. They had some very good defensive plays and solid pitching performances. Their starting pitcher was Miles Simonsen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Smith went 1-for-3 for tow RBIs and Will Perius was credited for a RBI. Davis Ahrens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Deragisch went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run.. Jonah Ambrosier went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and John Brinkerhoff earned a walk. Karson Ritter earned a pair of walks andhe scored a run and Spencer Brinkerhoff was it by a pitch.

The Elk River crew’s starting pitcher was B. Masey, he threw one inning, he gave up three walks and C. Stockman threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout. C. Eagle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. C. Kleffman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and D. Harris threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense for Elk River was led by D. Stockman, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and R.Theisen went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. C. Dahle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, B. Massey was credited for a RBI. J. Orbeck scored a run and C. Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL 14AAA 18 FOLEY 14AAA 10

(Thursday June 22nd)

The Sartell 14AAA crew defeated their foe Foley, backed by seventeen hits and aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for Sartell was Davis Ahrens, he threw town innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Perius threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Smith threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Parker Smith, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam VanSlooteWilln went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jonah Ambrosier went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. John Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Karson Ritter went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

Will Perius went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.Davis Ahrens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen earned a walk. Preston Derqisch went 1-for-4 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jackson Knott went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Foley starting pitcher was Jack Abfalter, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, and he issued two walks. Parker David threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Walker Harren threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Foley offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brody Kipka had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Robinson went 3-for-3 with a triple and he scored three runs. Noah Ludwig went 3-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Donny Dahmen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Carson Brennan earned a walk and he scored a run, Walker Harris earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Carson Brent was hit by a pitch.