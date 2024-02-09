Sarah Sowada, 38, Milaca

December 6, 1985 - February 7, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sarah Sowada, age 38, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation will be held from 4 PM – 7 PM at the church on Thursday, February 15, 2024 and again at 10 AM- 11 AM at church before Mass. Burial will take place at the Parish Cemetery. Sarah passed from natural causes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at her home in Milaca. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Holdingford.

Sarah was born December 6, 1985 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Norris and Irene (Gondringer) Sowada. She graduated from Royalton High School. She was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie.

Sarah will remain in the hearts of her children, Maddyson Sowada and James Kraemer; Siblings, Amanda (Tim) Gunther and Adam (Katy) Sowada. Nephews Landen and Hudsen Gunther; as well as other extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Irene Sowada. Her grandparents; Leo Gondringer, Marcella Gondringer, Wensel Sowada and Pauline Sowada. Her God Father Edsel Sowada.