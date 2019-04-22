Sarah P. Leonard, 47, Sauk Rapids

May 1, 1971 - April 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Lower Church in St. Cloud for Sarah P. Leonard, 47, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. Parish prayers will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Sarah Patrice Leonard was born on May 1, 1971 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Patricia (Richards) Leonard. She has lived in the Sauk Rapids/ St. Cloud area for most of her life. Sarah worked as a territory manager for Vetoquinol. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time in the past playing the flute for masses. She was a 4-H leader for Benton County and a Girl Scout Troop leader. Sarah loved dogs and enjoyed showing, training and breeding, especially shelties. She was proud to be an AKC and UKC judge. Sarah was an avid baseball fan as is her daughter Rachel...they are Twins fans through and through! She was always on the go, very energetic and enthusiastic. Sarah was delightful and always had a positive and can-do attitude. She inspired us all and was loved by all.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel (age 8) of Sauk Rapids; mother, Patricia of Stewartville; father, Frank of Menomonie, WI; brother, Ted (Laurie) of St. Cloud; her beloved dogs, Faith, Tima, Ardie, Eamon, Dazzle and Prism; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Memorials will be directed to a scholarship fund for Rachel.