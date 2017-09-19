Sara M. Hornibrook, 30, St. Cloud

March 10, 1987 - September 15, 2017

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 20th at 11:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Sara M. Hornibrook, age 30, of St. Cloud, who died on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Darin Seaman will officiate. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Wednesday after 10:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sara was born March 10th, 1987 in St. Cloud to William and Susan (Goerger) Hornibrook. She was a 2005 graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School, and has been a resident of Central Minnesota her whole life.

Sara loved her cats, nature, Ween, art, writing, friends and travel. Above all else, Sara loved her family whom she held very dearly in her heart.

Survivors include her parents, Bill and Susie Hornibrook of St. Augusta, her brother Sean Hornibrook, St. Cloud and step-grandfather, Lyle Dahl, Hopkins, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Howard and Doris Hornibrook, and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Eileen Goerger and step grandmother Lorraine (Hornibrook) Dahl.