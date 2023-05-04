Sandra “Sandi” L. Brown, 72, Princeton

March 6, 1951 - May 2, 2023

Sandra L. Brown, age 72 of Princeton, MN, and known affectionately as Sandi, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2023, at her home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Sandra Lee was born to Robert and Eunice (Moulzolf) Stachowski on March 6, 1951, in St. Cloud. Sandi was a proud graduate of Brooklyn Center High School, Class of 1969. After graduation, she went on to marry the love of her life, Bradley Earl Brown, on November 29, 1969, in St. Paul. Brad enlisted in the United States Air Force which moved the family all over the world, from Biloxi, Mississippi, to Turkey, and then finally back to Minnesota with their family. Sandi's true passion was being a homemaker, devoting her time and energy to caring for her family. She also spent over 20 years working in accounts payable and receivables for Wagner Spray Tech.

Sandi was a devoted wife to her husband, Brad, and together they shared countless memories and adventures. One of their favorite pastimes was following country music legend George Strait around the country, attending his concerts and celebrating their love for his music. Sandi was also a proud and loving grandmother to Nickolas, whom she took in as her own and who became her pride and joy. A lover of the great outdoors, Sandi enjoyed camping at KOA campgrounds with her family, spending time on the pontoon catching bullhead fish, and tending to her beloved chickens and goats. She was also an avid reader, with author Fern Michaels being a particular favorite.

Sandi's love for dancing was evident in her long-time involvement with the Spin Chain Gang, a square-dancing group in the Twin Cities. She and Brad served as presidents of the group for many years, sharing their passion for the art with others and fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among its members. In addition to her love for square dancing, Sandi was an enthusiastic bowler and served as the secretary of her local bowling league. In both these roles, Sandi had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and at ease. She loved to entertain and was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word. Her involvement in the Princeton VFW 806 and American Legion 216 further demonstrated her commitment to her community and her desire to make a positive impact, which lead Sandi to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the VFW. Throughout her life, Sandi was known for her loving, friendly, and selfless nature. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to go the extra mile for those she cared about. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Brad; grandson, Nickolas (Shelby) Brown; mother, Eunice Stachowski; sons, Christopher (Tesa) Brown and Chad (Tanya) Brown; sisters, Mary, Patricia, Roberta, Debbie, Janie, and Becky; brother, Andy; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; daughters, Cathy, Cheryl, and Candice; and loving grandmother, Helen Moulzolf.