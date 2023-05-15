Sandra M. Lambrecht, 75, St. Joseph

April 25, 1948 - May 13, 2023

attachment-Sandra Lambrecht loading...

Memorial Service will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell for Sandra M. Lambrecht, age 75 of St. Joseph, who passed away on May 13, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Leah Rosso will officiate. Lunch to follow the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Sandra was born on April 25, 1948 to Harold and Rosella (Ondracek) Kunerth in Long Prairie, MN. She met the love of her life Paul Lambrecht and they married on June 2, 1965 in Long Prairie. They went on to raise a beautiful family. She had a passion for her career and became the VP of Materials at DCI. Sandra loved to travel with her family, she has been to all 50 states. She enjoyed exposing her family to culture and the arts as she shared her love for music and theatre. She will be remembered for her passionate nature, dedication, and her many accomplishments. Above all she cherished the time that she spent with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul; son, Todd (Mary) Lambrecht; brothers, Gearl (Debra) Kunerth and Aaron (Becky) Kunerth; grandchildren, Jacob (Jill Mergen) Lambrecht and Kayla (Joe) Weihrauch; great-grandchildren, Cora, Rose, Leon; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Timothy.

Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation.