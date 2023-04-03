Sandra D. Ahner, 61, Zimmerman

December 13, 1961 - March 31, 2023

Sandra D. Ahner, fondly known as Sandy, passed away peacefully at the age of 61 on March 31, 2023, at her home in Zimmerman, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Sandra Dee Huber was born to LeRoy and Janet (Hanson) Huber on December 13, 1961, in Robbinsdale. A graduate of Osseo High School, Sandy went on to obtain her LPN license at Anoka Technical College. She worked as an LPN for many years before transitioning to being a homemaker, dedicating her time and energy to her family. Sandy was married to the love of her life, Thomas Jeffery Ahner, on July 3, 1993, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, and together they raised their children.

Sandy enjoyed spending time in nature, especially watching the birds and wildlife from her porch. She was an avid coffee drinker, and her grandkids always knew that she kept ham around for them to snack on. Sandy also enjoyed quilting, and made many beautiful quilted blankets. Above all else, Sandy's love for her family was evident in everything she did, and she will be remembered as an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Sandy is survived by her children, Anthony (Kim) Ahner, Robert (Jody) Ahner, Patrick (Danielle) Ahner, and Shaun Buchite; grandchildren, Nolan, Reagan, Gavin, Elizabeth, Robert Jr., Candace, Stanley, Dawson, Parker, Dee, and Clarissa Faye; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Anthony Thomas; siblings, Steve, Scott, Linda, and Brian; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; son, Tommy; granddaughter, Roslin; sister, Becky Ann; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Joe; sister-in-law, Candy; and mother and father-in-law, Max and Agnes Ahner.