Sam Patrick, 69, St. Cloud

October 4, 1954 - August 14, 2024

A visitation will be held at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN from 9:15 AM to 10:45 A.M. on Monday, August 26, 2024, for Sam Patrick age 69 of St. Cloud, MN who died on Thursday, August 14, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

Sam was born on October 4, 1954 in Rome, MS, the son of Roberta (Brown) Patrick. He grew up in St. Louis, MO and graduated from Vashon High School in 1972. He enlisted into the United States Navy on July 28, 1972. Sam served his country as a Communications and Intelligence Specialist. He was discharged on September 20, 1974 and returned to St. Louis, MO where he attended a business trade school. He later found his way to Minnesota in 2003 where he went to work at New Flyer of American. This is where he met his wife Bernadette (Lucy) Van. They were married on October 8, 2005. Sam retired in March of 2021. This has been his home since that time.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two brothers, J.D. Patrick and Eddie Lee Brown, and one sister, Ethel Patrick.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years Bernadette (Lucy) Van Patrick; his loving daughter, Paulette Scott and three sons; favorite granddaughter Jahmie Johnson-Scott, two grandsons and two great grandchildren; five steps son, Marty, Michael, Marcus, Quincy, and Darrell; 24 grandchildren; and two little special girls Lil Monkey (Amirrah) and Lil Crazy (Rozlynae).



To: Mr. Patrick

I will always love you!

Your Wifey