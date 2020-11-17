Sally M. Fischer, 72, Zimmerman

July 24, 1948 - November 14, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church-South in Zimmerman, MN, for Sally M. Fischer. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday morning at the church. A private burial will occur at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Sally Fischer passed away peacefully, from complications related to Covid-19, on November 14, 2020. Born on July 24, 1948, in Minneapolis, Sally grew up with her parents and brother, and she graduated from Brooklyn Center High School in 1966. She married Paul Fischer in 1971. Paul and Sally lived in Oak Park, Milaca, and then in 1975 settled in Zimmerman until Sally moved into the Elim Home in Princeton. As a wife and mother, Sally was always generous with her time. She and Paul held an open-door policy to anyone who needed a friend, a warm cup of coffee, a meal or a place to stay. As her children got older, she both worked and volunteered in the Princeton schools. Sally loved to serve her family and community. The family is grateful for the care she received and the friendships she gained during her residence at the Elim Home. Sally’s last days were spent receiving compassionate care at Augustana Chapel View Health Care Center in Hopkins.

Sally is survived by her mother, Marilyn Cashman of Brooklyn Center; husband, Paul Fischer of Zimmerman; children, Carrie Fischer of Brooklyn Center, Paul (Danielle) Fischer of Otsego, Matthew (Nickie) Fischer of Princeton, and Sarah (Aaron) Carda of Champlin; grandchildren, Angie, TJ, John, Natalie, Taylor, Cheyenne, Kaylie, Sonny, Xander, Cody, Roger, and Atticus; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cashman; and brother, James Cashman.