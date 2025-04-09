Unique Painting Ministry Comes to St. Cloud Church, Marking Start of Holy Week

Unique Painting Ministry Comes to St. Cloud Church, Marking Start of Holy Week

Paul Oman (Drawn to the Word via YouTube)

This Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week.

It's called Passion Sunday or Palm Sunday and it commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. It's the beginning of the holiest week on the Christian calendar leading to Jesus' crucifixion, death, entombment and resurrection.

The New Testament is filled with imagery of that time.

A UNIQUE PASSION SUNDAY SERVICE

As part of its Passion Sunday services, Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud is hosting Wisconsin Pastor and Artist Paul Oman from his "Drawn to the Word" ministry.

Oman will paint a larger-than-life mural of the story of Christ's Passion -- live during the service.

Drawn to the Word
loading...

And while he paints, there'll be eight musical selections during the service -- including vocal, organ, violin and bell choir performances.

“This is really a unique opportunity for people to start their walk with Jesus during Holy Week,” said Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt, senior pastor of Salem Lutheran Church. “We will have traditional Passion Sunday elements like a processional with waving palms, plus the experience of watching as an artist creates a mural of the story in real time.”

IF YOU GO

The Passion Sunday service starts at 9:30 am, Sunday, April 13th at Salem Lutheran Church.

They're located at 90 Riverside Drive Southeast in St. Cloud.

HOLY WEEK SCHEDULE

In addition to Passion Sunday services, Salem is hosting a schedule of Holy Week events including:

  • Maundy Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m.
  • Good Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. Liturgical Worship; 10:30 a.m. Innovative Worship

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT

 

Filed Under: Salem Lutheran Church
Categories: Articles, Arts, From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON