This Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week.

It's called Passion Sunday or Palm Sunday and it commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. It's the beginning of the holiest week on the Christian calendar leading to Jesus' crucifixion, death, entombment and resurrection.

The New Testament is filled with imagery of that time.

A UNIQUE PASSION SUNDAY SERVICE

As part of its Passion Sunday services, Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud is hosting Wisconsin Pastor and Artist Paul Oman from his "Drawn to the Word" ministry.

Oman will paint a larger-than-life mural of the story of Christ's Passion -- live during the service.

Promotional Photo -- Drawn to the Word Drawn to the Word loading...

And while he paints, there'll be eight musical selections during the service -- including vocal, organ, violin and bell choir performances.

“This is really a unique opportunity for people to start their walk with Jesus during Holy Week,” said Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt, senior pastor of Salem Lutheran Church. “We will have traditional Passion Sunday elements like a processional with waving palms, plus the experience of watching as an artist creates a mural of the story in real time.”

IF YOU GO

The Passion Sunday service starts at 9:30 am, Sunday, April 13th at Salem Lutheran Church.

They're located at 90 Riverside Drive Southeast in St. Cloud.

HOLY WEEK SCHEDULE

In addition to Passion Sunday services, Salem is hosting a schedule of Holy Week events including: