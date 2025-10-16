Churches are all about bringing people together.

Whether it's for worship or celebration or mourning -- churches do a great job of creating a sense of community and togetherness.

So it's maybe not so surprising that Salem Lutheran Church in east St. Cloud is experimenting with the notion of bringing people together. And many of them, folks who aren't members of their congregation.

Salem Lutheran is hosting a series of Community Drum Circles this fall. The first is this Sunday, October 19th.

The concept is simple. Get together with other people and use various percussion instruments to create rhythm and music together as a group.

Why?

Because it's fun to make music with other people and share an awesome experience.

And because you need absolutely no skills to join in -- and percussion instruments will be available there to use -- it's perfect for beginners, for folks looking to let off some steam, or for those of us who just want to get away from it all for a couple hours.

“Drum circles are an amazing way to bring people together,” said Dr. Marcelyn Smale, an experienced drum circle leader. “There is no hidden agenda, just a way for the community to come have fun, make music and share an experience.”

Dr. Smale and retired professor Dr. Terry Vermillion will lead the drum circles.

IF YOU GO...

The Community Drum Circles will be held:

Sunday, October 19 -- 1-3 pm

Sunday, November 16 -- 1-3 pm

Sunday, December 14 -- 1-3 pm

They'll be held at Salem Lutheran Church at 90 Riverside Drive.

You can come for 10 minutes or the whole two hours -- it's your call.

There is no cost, commitment or registration.

Here's a map to Salem Lutheran Church.

Still have questions? You can call the church office at 320-252-1625 or email contact@salemstcloud.org.