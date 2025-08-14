ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The ribbon will be cut on a new Community Outpost in St. Cloud.

The Public Safety Foundation will celebrate the completion of the renovation of Salem Lutheran Church's educational wing for its newest community outpost.

Programming at Salem Community Outpost will be health-focused. Beginning this fall, limited health services will be provided with the help of St. Cloud Hospital's Project H.E.A.L., and under the leadership of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University graduate nursing faculty.

The St. Cloud Police Department's Mental Health Response Unit will operate out of the Salem Community Outpost. The team consists of two police officers, two mental health social workers employed by the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, and three paramedics employed by Mayo Ambulance Service.

The ribbon cutting on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. will include Salem's Reverend Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt, Mayor Jake Anderson, Police Chief Jeff Oxton, and St. Ben's and St. John's President Brian Bruess.

Following the ceremony, there will be tours of the space.

The Greater Public Safety Foundation is a nonprofit organization. It is an initiative led by the private sector, with collaboration from public servants, to create the support structure necessary to build trust in our community.